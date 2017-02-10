Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak to fight Trump
There are 8 comments on the WBTV story from 10 hrs ago, titled Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak to fight Trump. In it, WBTV reports that:
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, center, speaks with Solicitor General Noah Purcell, left, and Civil Rights Unit Chief Colleen Melody in a hallway before a news conference about a federal appeals court's refusal to ... . Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks at a news conference about a federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2... .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBTV.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Good to see there are still decent Americans able to actually read their Constitution!
|
#2 3 hrs ago
where were they when obama did the same in 2011?
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#3 3 hrs ago
Your latest "alternative fact"" is that Obama banned all immigration from these countries in 2011?
If that is true, why is Trump so stupid as to redundantly make an amateurish EO to do the very same thing and have it fail???
Is Trump really THAT STUPID???
|
#4 3 hrs ago
it was not challenged when obozo did it,are you that stupid?
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#5 3 hrs ago
So Obama did it legally and competently, and Trump tried to do it amateurishly and ineptly, is your point?
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!
|
#6 2 hrs ago
How do you figure it was a "fail" Loser?
Judge Gorton ruled the EO is legal - all President Trump needs to proceed.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#7 2 hrs ago
So Trump's statement that he will likely draft a new EO next week was just him showing his ignorance and laziness again?
|
#8 54 min ago
never heard of a circus appeals court giving a ruling that referred to NO federal law or statute for precedent in their findings. Liberal kooks making it up out of thin air. of course with the 9th circus getting 86% of their rulings overturned it's pretty obvious how good a judges they are. They need their pay and bennies and budgets cut 86%.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|Chilli J
|5,657
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Yeah
|1,492,919
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|13 min
|147 IQ Hispanic
|412,449
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|JRB
|238,128
|Clinton reminds us why we're lucky she lost the...
|30 min
|DR X
|21
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|63,231
|Fourth Muslim group rejects federal grant to fi...
|1 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|18
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC