Voters await economic revival in a part of pro-Trump America
By CLAIRE GALOFARO, Associated Press PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. - She tugged 13 envelopes from a cabinet above the stove, each one labeled with a different debt: the house payment, the student loans, the vacuum cleaner she bought on credit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|JRB
|238,079
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|8 min
|Mikey
|18
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|ester povington
|1,492,694
|Clinton reminds us why we're lucky she lost the...
|16 min
|Mikey
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 min
|OzRitz
|63,205
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|35 min
|True Judgment
|5,637
|Fourth Muslim group rejects federal grant to fi...
|55 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|23
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC