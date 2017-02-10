Voters await economic revival in a pa...

Voters await economic revival in a part of pro-Trump America

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

By CLAIRE GALOFARO, Associated Press PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. - She tugged 13 envelopes from a cabinet above the stove, each one labeled with a different debt: the house payment, the student loans, the vacuum cleaner she bought on credit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min JRB 238,079
News Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et... 8 min Mikey 18
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min ester povington 1,492,694
News Clinton reminds us why we're lucky she lost the... 16 min Mikey 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 min OzRitz 63,205
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 35 min True Judgment 5,637
News Fourth Muslim group rejects federal grant to fi... 55 min Dee Dee Dee 23
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,463 • Total comments across all topics: 278,794,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC