Voters await economic revival in a part of pro-Trump America
She tugged 13 envelopes from a cabinet above the stove, each one labeled with a different debt: the house payment, the student loans, the vacuum cleaner she bought on credit. Lydia Holt and her husband tuck money into these envelopes with each paycheck to whittle away at what they owe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|5 min
|Into The Night
|35,897
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|14 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|237,073
|5Kellyanne Conwaya s a Bowling Green massacrea ...
|17 min
|Jesus Latter Day ...
|8
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|20 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,490,810
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|24 min
|Barbi A
|411,656
|3 states: Democratic attorneys general challeng...
|1 hr
|berklee
|181
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|2 hr
|Khan
|52
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC