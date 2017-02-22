US senators say Raul Castro eager to ...

US senators say Raul Castro eager to maintain US relations

Cuban President Raul Castro appears eager to maintain better relations with the United States and gave a group of U.S. Congress members signed copies of a recent speech expressing his willingness to negotiate with President Donald Trump, Sen. Patrick Leahy said Wednesday. Leahy and four other members of Congress spoke to reporters Wednesday at the end of a three-day trip to Cuba that included a Tuesday night meeting with Castro.

