US senators say Raul Castro eager to maintain US relations
Cuban President Raul Castro appears eager to maintain better relations with the United States and gave a group of U.S. Congress members signed copies of a recent speech expressing his willingness to negotiate with President Donald Trump, Sen. Patrick Leahy said Wednesday. Leahy and four other members of Congress spoke to reporters Wednesday at the end of a three-day trip to Cuba that included a Tuesday night meeting with Castro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,497,228
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|District 1
|237,643
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|14 min
|Retribution
|383
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|16 min
|Trump your President
|5,843
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|18 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|412,817
|CIA analyst resigns because of Trump's 'disturb...
|19 min
|Retribution
|48
|Trump to roll back Obama's climate, water rules...
|33 min
|CZars_R_US
|83
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC