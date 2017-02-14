US arrests Mexican immigrant 'dreamer' in Seattle
A man who was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation by President Barack Obama's administration has been taken into custody in the Seattle area in what could be the first case of its kind in the country. Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, was arrested Friday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who went to the suburban Seattle home to arrest the man's father.
