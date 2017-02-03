Unpredictable Trump foreign policy ma...

Unpredictable Trump foreign policy may test US spy alliances

13 hrs ago

Donald Trump's unpredictable foreign policy could hamper long-standing U.S. intelligence-sharing partnerships as countries react to a president who seeks closer ties to Russia and is unafraid to offend American allies by cracking down on immigration or getting angry with friendly leaders. Veteran spies say intelligence relationships are built to weather storms between political leaders.

