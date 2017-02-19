UAE arms show comes as Yemen war, suspicions of Iran linger
Fighter jets screaming overhead and theatrical explosions marked the opening of an arms show Sunday in Abu Dhabi, as a bullet-scarred Emirati armored personnel carrier served as a reminder of the country's ongoing military campaign in Yemen. The Emirates announced over $1.2 billion in arms deals at the opening of the biennial International Defense Exhibition and Conference, known by the acronym IDEX.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Guest
|1,496,897
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|Grumpy
|5,885
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|8 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,106
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|8 min
|Retribution
|205
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|27 min
|Dr Guru
|237,291
|Trump's state visit should be scrapped, says Lo...
|38 min
|dP cassie
|9
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|412,571
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC