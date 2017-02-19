UAE arms show comes as Yemen war, sus...

UAE arms show comes as Yemen war, suspicions of Iran linger

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Fighter jets screaming overhead and theatrical explosions marked the opening of an arms show Sunday in Abu Dhabi, as a bullet-scarred Emirati armored personnel carrier served as a reminder of the country's ongoing military campaign in Yemen. The Emirates announced over $1.2 billion in arms deals at the opening of the biennial International Defense Exhibition and Conference, known by the acronym IDEX.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Guest 1,496,897
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 min Grumpy 5,885
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 8 min Patriot AKA Bozo 36,106
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 8 min Retribution 205
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 27 min Dr Guru 237,291
News Trump's state visit should be scrapped, says Lo... 38 min dP cassie 9
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 hr Rico from East Lo... 412,571
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC