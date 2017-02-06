Trump's Foreign Policy: Obama's Third...

Trump's Foreign Policy: Obama's Third Term, Bush's Fifth

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

"Let me begin by saying that although this has been billed as an anti-war rally, I stand before you as someone who is not opposed to war in all circumstances," Illinois State Senator Barack Obama said in 2002. Later in the same speech: "What I am opposed to is a dumb war."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,490,638
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 3 min Fake News 411,631
News GOP lawmakers face backlash in home districts o... 5 min Ms Sassy 30
News 4Bill Maher hosted conservative Tomi Lahren on ... 14 min gwww 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 15 min INFOWARS 237,003
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 15 min Faith 5,325
News Who is Sally Yates? 16 min Castrated liberal 24
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC