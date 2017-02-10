Trump's Florida estate stirs protests...

Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs ethics debate

There are 6 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs ethics debate. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

He has described the sprawling Mar-a-Lago property as the Winter White House and has spent two weekends there this month. But it's also become a magnet for anti-Trump protesters and the subject of an ethics debate over his invitation to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to join him this weekend - with Trump pledging to pay for the accommodations.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 5 hrs ago
What's wannabe dictator without a gated compound?
I wonder how much he's charging the Secret Service to stay there.

Lips9271

Matawan, NJ

#2 4 hrs ago
hai ne older guys want to dominate me? K iK me on angelgurl.a85 (im a woman
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,963

The Left Coast

#3 4 hrs ago
Post #2 is far more credible than post #1.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#4 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
What's wannabe dictator without a gated compound?
I wonder how much he's charging the Secret Service to stay there.
..........
As it is, we of Milwaukee don't think much of the Madison intellect. Or are you more appropriately still in high school? At any rate, do us a favor and leave the forums if you can't communicate in a more adult fashion. You're giving us a bad name.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#5 50 min ago
President Trump has every right to his private property as other presidents did. And he wasn't a pauper before entering office. What is unethical is the media carnival the public is being subjected to, and has endured for 15 months before the election. We the American public who voted President Trump into office get it. It's the news media who doesn't get it. And check out commentaries in the forums. You'll note all the name-calling and unintelligent statements come from Democrats, if they are more than high schoolers.

berklee

Umina, Australia

#6 33 min ago
Who the hell created this forum and what for???
Ethics debate, my ass.
Nothing but jealous mud raking,
So what, he is a successful man.
Or should we now only elect Presidents who are complete failures??????
