Trump's first month augurs stormy trans-Atlantic relations
Europeans have reacted to President Donald Trump's first month in office with demonstrations, counter-barbs and sheer angst that a century of trans-Atlantic friendship may be sinking. The governments of some traditional allies have gone a step further, uniting with fundraising plans and a special conference to balance the new U.S. administration's reverse tack from Barack Obama's presidency on abortion policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 min
|Sharrp Shooter
|412,587
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,497,052
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|20February2017
|237,316
|Trump's first month augurs stormy trans-Atlanti...
|7 min
|DELUSIONAL TRUMP
|12
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|Rshermr
|63,271
|Trump's state visit should be scrapped, says Lo...
|18 min
|BHM5267
|22
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|22 min
|Waikiki ripoff
|36,112
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|24 min
|MANCHILD TRUMP
|5,918
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC