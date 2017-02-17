Trump's first month augurs stormy tra...

Trump's first month augurs stormy trans-Atlantic relations

Europeans have reacted to President Donald Trump's first month in office with demonstrations, counter-barbs and sheer angst that a century of trans-Atlantic friendship may be sinking. The governments of some traditional allies have gone a step further, uniting with fundraising plans and a special conference to balance the new U.S. administration's reverse tack from Barack Obama's presidency on abortion policies.

