Trump team relaxes EPA restrictions o...

Trump team relaxes EPA restrictions on media and contracts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator-designate, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Republicans voted Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, to send to the full Senate the nomination of Pruitt to lead the EPA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 min brad 411,455
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Twitter 1,489,644
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 min Pete 63,118
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min WelbyMD 236,567
News In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle... 8 min Trump your President 29
News Anti-Trump protests to kick off with Washington... 37 min spud 217
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Faith Michigan 5,190
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,554,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC