Trump team relaxes EPA restrictions on media and contracts
In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator-designate, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Republicans voted Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, to send to the full Senate the nomination of Pruitt to lead the EPA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 min
|brad
|411,455
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|1,489,644
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 min
|Pete
|63,118
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|WelbyMD
|236,567
|In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle...
|8 min
|Trump your President
|29
|Anti-Trump protests to kick off with Washington...
|37 min
|spud
|217
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|5,190
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC