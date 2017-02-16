Trump supporters cheer his combative ...

Trump supporters cheer his combative stance with the media

Read more: Daily Times

Critics of President Donald Trump saw in his Thursday news conference a combative, thin-skinned chief executive who continues to blame the media for the controversies roiling his administration. His supporters saw something else: A champion of Middle America who is taking on the establishment and making good on his campaign promises to put the country first.

