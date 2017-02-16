Trump supporters cheer his combative stance with the media
Critics of President Donald Trump saw in his Thursday news conference a combative, thin-skinned chief executive who continues to blame the media for the controversies roiling his administration. His supporters saw something else: A champion of Middle America who is taking on the establishment and making good on his campaign promises to put the country first.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 min
|Ms Sassy
|5,573
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|21 min
|Scrutiny
|237,066
|Parents of transgender students appeal to Trump...
|35 min
|PoliciaFederal
|15
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|44 min
|Agents of Corruption
|412,272
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|OzRitz
|1,495,532
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|West is the Best
|6,465
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|2 hr
|Reginald
|2
