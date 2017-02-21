Trump still has to fill nearly 2,000 vacancies
Nearly 2,000 appointed positions in the administration of President Donald Trump remain vacant, leaving many agencies with large staffing gaps waiting to be filled, according to data reviewed by CNN. Meanwhile, Trump is noticeably behind the last three presidents when it comes to securing the confirmation of his Cabinet and other top appointments that require Senate approval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|413,072
|Yes, Mass Deportations Are Coming. And We Know ...
|4 min
|USA
|67
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 min
|chazmo
|36,511
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Coffee Party
|237,682
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,497,854
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|9 min
|RoxLo
|485
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|37 min
|jonjedi
|6,032
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC