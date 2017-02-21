Trump Skipping WHCA Dinner
There are 2 comments on the Access Hollywood story from 16 hrs ago, titled Trump Skipping WHCA Dinner. In it, Access Hollywood reports that:
President Donald Trump, who has been criticizing the news media and is famously thin-skinned, says he won't be attending the White House Correspondents' Association dinner - sparing himself the dubious honor of being an in-the-house target of jokes. The annual fundraiser for college scholarships and venue for reporting awards mixes politicians, journalists and celebrities and is typically attended by the president and first lady.
Surrey, Canada
#1 3 hrs ago
He has a previously-arranged engagement hiding under his desk in a pool of his own urine!
What a WIMP!
NO WONDER Putin has him on a string!
HA HA HA HA HA!
#2 6 min ago
Ukraine Forum is gone. Ukraine will soon collapse as well.
