Trump shocks Japan's American expats into action
Wall of dissent: Americans and their supporters attend a march in Tokyo organized by the Alliance for an Inclusive America on Sunday 'to show support to those affected by the recent Muslim ban and other Trump administration actions impinging on the human rights of members of our shared global community.' Nearly a month has passed since a new administration moved into the White House.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|RoxLo
|1,495,520
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|TRUMPINYOURHEAD
|237,062
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|11 min
|jonjedi
|5,568
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|11 min
|USA Today
|1
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|17 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|412,258
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Enter
|6,464
|Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ...
|2 hr
|coyote505
|3
