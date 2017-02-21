Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid ...

Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strains with US new

President Donald Trump is sending his top diplomat and homeland security chief to Mexico on a fence-mending mission made all the more challenging by the actual fence he wants to build on the southern border. Ties between the countries have plunged since Trump took office a month ago, punctuated by Trump's insistence that Mexico pay for a border wall and other demands on illegal immigration and trade.

