Trump says settlements bad for peace prior to meeting PM

15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. An Israeli newspaper quoted President Donald Trump on Friday, Feb. 10, as saying that settlement expansion in land claimed by the Palestinians does not advance peace indicating there might be some difficult discussions on the topic at the heart of the conflict in a high profile White House meeting with Netanyahu next week.

