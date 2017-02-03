Trump launches his attack on banks' financial restraints
President Donald Trump launched his long-promised attack Friday on banking rules that were rushed into law after the nation's economic crisis, signing new orders after meeting with business and investment chiefs and pledging further action to free big banks from restrictions. Wall Street cheered him on, but Trump risks disillusioning his working-class voters.
