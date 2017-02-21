Trump keeps DACA but chips away at barriers to deportation

The Trump administration on Tuesday delivered its most explicit embrace yet of Obama-era protections for young undocumented immigrants -- while at the same time issuing new rules that immigration advocates fear effectively chip away at the previous barriers to deportation. Newly released memos from the Department of Homeland Security leave intact two specific executive orders from President Barack Obama that granted protection from prosecution for so-called Dreamers, young immigrants who were brought to the US as children, and a second one that included parents of US citizens and legal residents.

