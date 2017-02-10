Trump has chance to fill Federal Rese...

Trump has chance to fill Federal Reserve Bank vacancies

Federal Reserve board member Daniel Tarullo said in a short resignation letter to Trump that he planned to step down in April 2017. Photo / AP Federal Reserve board member Daniel Tarullo, a key official guiding bank regulation efforts, will resign this spring, the Fed said Friday.

