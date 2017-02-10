Trump considering a a brand newa exec...

Trump considering a a brand newa executive order on immigration

13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

President Donald Trump said Friday that he is considering rewriting his executive order temporarily barring refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country, indicating that the administration may try to quickly restore some aspects of the now-frozen travel ban or replace it with other face-saving measures. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he would probably wait until Monday or Tuesday to take any action, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said several options - including taking the case to the Supreme Court - were still on the table.

