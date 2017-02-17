Tribes hope Trump's 'America first' helps first Americans
Native Americans hope President Donald Trump doesn't forget America's first inhabitants as he promises to put "America first." Tribes have been reaching out to the Republican administration since it took office last month, saying they're ready to help it meet its campaign promises of improving the economy and creating more jobs for Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 min
|Retribution
|171
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|4 min
|dP cassie
|111
|No sanctuary for illegal immigrants in Miami
|7 min
|Wildchild
|10
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Guest
|1,496,766
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|8 min
|Quirky
|412,560
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|16 min
|District 1
|237,253
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|17 min
|Ms Sassy
|5,842
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC