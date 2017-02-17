Those who spend the most time on the road are pleading to pay more for gas. Herea s why.
As President Donald Trump and lawmakers in both parties roll out massive infrastructure plans, no one seems to be willing to consider the hottest, most vexing piece of that legislative puzzle: raising the federal gasoline tax. Motorists and truckers pay the same 18.4 cents and 24.4 cents a gallon, respectively, they did when Bill Clinton was president from 1993 to 2001.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|At large
|1,496,195
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|Agents of Corruption
|5,737
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|6 min
|Taletha
|412,422
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|38 min
|Scrutiny
|237,131
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|50 min
|WHAT
|35,989
|Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c...
|53 min
|CouldItBeSo
|1
|Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|19
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC