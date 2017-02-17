Those who spend the most time on the ...

Those who spend the most time on the road are pleading to pay more for gas. Herea s why.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

As President Donald Trump and lawmakers in both parties roll out massive infrastructure plans, no one seems to be willing to consider the hottest, most vexing piece of that legislative puzzle: raising the federal gasoline tax. Motorists and truckers pay the same 18.4 cents and 24.4 cents a gallon, respectively, they did when Bill Clinton was president from 1993 to 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min At large 1,496,195
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 min Agents of Corruption 5,737
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 6 min Taletha 412,422
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 38 min Scrutiny 237,131
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 50 min WHAT 35,989
News Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c... 53 min CouldItBeSo 1
News Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida... 2 hr anonymous 19
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,669 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC