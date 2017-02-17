This Tucson woman received a presiden...

This Tucson woman received a presidential pardon from Barack Obama

De Anne Dwight, who got caught smuggling crystal meth, sits in her Tucson home on a day off from her nursing job - a scenario she could not have imagined 18 years ago. When De Anne Dwight got the news about her presidential pardon in January, she was also told not to tell anyone yet.

