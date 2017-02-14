Theresa May spoke to Donald Trump on ...

Theresa May spoke to Donald Trump on the phone

Theresa May has told Donald Trump that she is looking forward to welcoming him for a state visit later this year after ministers rejected a 1.85 million-strong petition calling for it to be abandoned. Downing Street said the Prime Minister had spoken by telephone with the US president - whose administration has been rocked by the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn - as part of their "regular engagement".

