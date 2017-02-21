The Latest: White House to seek big b...

The Latest: White House to seek big boost in defense dollars

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The White House is preparing to propose boosting defense spending and slashing funding for longtime Republican targets like the Environmental Protection Agency. Those changes are part of a set of marching orders to agencies as the White House prepares its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Copout 1,498,401
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 6 min JuiceBoxHeroes 540
News Muslim member of national security staff resign... 8 min wellwisher 9
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 12 min Faith 6,113
News Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc... 20 min CHICKEN TRUMP 51
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 21 min WelbyMD 237,840
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... 28 min inbred Genius 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,659 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC