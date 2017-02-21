The Latest: White House to seek big boost in defense dollars
The White House is preparing to propose boosting defense spending and slashing funding for longtime Republican targets like the Environmental Protection Agency. Those changes are part of a set of marching orders to agencies as the White House prepares its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
