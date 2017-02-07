The Latest: Trump says 'haters' unfairly tie him to Russia

President Donald Trump says it's no fair "the haters" tie him to Russian President Vladimir Putin when President Barack Obama was the one who struck a deal with Iran. He tweeted Monday: "I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy - yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem!" Obama helped orchestrate a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran, the U.S. and five other world powers, in which Tehran agreed to curb its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

