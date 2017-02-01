The Latest: Trump blasts anew wrong report MLK bust removed
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2012, file photo, Dana Boente, then-First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia leave federal court in Alexandria, Va. President Donald Trump has fired Acting Attorney General ... .
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Panks
|1,489,123
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|DP Cassie
|5,067
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|tuffet
|236,328
|3 states: Democratic attorneys general challeng...
|3 min
|gwww
|107
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 min
|Pete
|63,061
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|12 min
|Quirky
|411,127
|U.S. coal miners applaud Republican axing of st...
|51 min
|inbred Genius
|2
