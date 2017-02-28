The Latest: Ross sworn in as Commerce...

The Latest: Ross sworn in as Commerce secretary

Vice President Mike Pence has administered the oath of office to Wilbur Ross on Tuesday, a day after the Senate voted 72-27 to confirm him. Ross will help promote American business interests in the U.S. and abroad.

