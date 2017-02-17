Survey lists top presidents: Lincoln,...

Survey lists top presidents: Lincoln, Washington, FDR; Obama 12th

15 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

In the first time he's been eligible for inclusion, Barack Obama is 12th on C-SPAN'S third-annual survey of historians on presidential leadership. WASHINGTON>> Just in time for Presidents Day, a new survey of historians on presidential leadership gives the top five slots to Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Franklin Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower.

