Survey lists top presidents: Lincoln, Washington, FDR; Obama 12th
In the first time he's been eligible for inclusion, Barack Obama is 12th on C-SPAN'S third-annual survey of historians on presidential leadership. WASHINGTON>> Just in time for Presidents Day, a new survey of historians on presidential leadership gives the top five slots to Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Franklin Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower.
