Someone bid $100,000 for a Cheeto that looks like Harambe

A screenshot of @FatKidDeals' Twitter post shows a Cheeto that bears a resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe. Bidding on the cheese snack began at $11.99 and ended with a winning bid of $99,900 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

