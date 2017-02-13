Senate confirms Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary, Shulkin for VA
The U.S. Senate has confirmed Steven Mnuchin to be U.S. Treasury secretary. The vote to confirm was 53-47.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Jacques le plus l...
|237,874
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Garthok
|1,493,777
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|6 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|5,480
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|18 min
|positronium
|412,624
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|20 min
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Grassley Hits Trump Senate Gop ally goes after ...
|31 min
|Trump s Birtherex...
|7
|Clinton reminds us why we're lucky she lost the...
|35 min
|Absentee Ballot
|42
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC