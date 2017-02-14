Secret Service director Joseph Clancy...

Secret Service director Joseph Clancy retiring, led agency amid turmoil

6 hrs ago

Director Joseph Clancy came out of retirement more than two years ago to take over the embattled agency amid a series of embarrassing scandals and security missteps. Clancy was made the interim director in late 2014 and President Barack Obama made the job permanent in early 2015.

