Scholars: 'Liberal' reputation of 9th Circuit overblown
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is weighing the appeal concerning President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, is the federal appeals court conservatives have long ridiculed as the "nutty 9th" or the "9th Circus." Covering a huge swath of territory - nine western states plus Guam - the San Francisco-based court handles far more cases than any other federal appeals court, including some rulings that have invoked furor from conservatives over the years.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|6 min
|dP cassie
|5,338
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,490,816
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|22 min
|Le Jimbo
|221
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Truth is might
|24,032
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Tuffet t
|237,084
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|katrina
|411,659
|Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot...
|4 hr
|BuildTheWall
|3
