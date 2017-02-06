Scholars: 'Liberal' reputation of 9th...

Scholars: 'Liberal' reputation of 9th Circuit overblown

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is weighing the appeal concerning President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, is the federal appeals court conservatives have long ridiculed as the "nutty 9th" or the "9th Circus." Covering a huge swath of territory - nine western states plus Guam - the San Francisco-based court handles far more cases than any other federal appeals court, including some rulings that have invoked furor from conservatives over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 6 min dP cassie 5,338
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Grey Ghostmoron 1,490,816
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 22 min Le Jimbo 221
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr Truth is might 24,032
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Tuffet t 237,084
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 hr katrina 411,659
News Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot... 4 hr BuildTheWall 3
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,106 • Total comments across all topics: 278,629,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC