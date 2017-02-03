Refugee resettlement agencies brace for funding loss
There are 9 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 15 hrs ago, titled Refugee resettlement agencies brace for funding loss. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
Refugee resettlement organizations are bracing for significant funding cuts and possible layoffs over the coming months during President Donald Trump's temporary refugee ban. The agencies receive a certain amount of federal dollars per refugee they help resettle, which means they would lose a key source of funding unless the Trump administration provides funds in the interim during the 120-day temporary halt to refugees entering the U.S. Catholic Charities USA says the executive order will cost the organization millions of dollars and put at risk about 7,000 jobs out of the 54,000 jobs at their agencies around the country, according to spokeswoman Patricia Cole.
#1 14 hrs ago
Catholic Charities reports it may lose "Millions" of dollars in federal funding, and have to end 7,000 jobs. And with the many other agencies also receiving "Millions," It makes one wonder how many "Billions" are doled out by the government, to resettle refugees? And it appears an entirely new career field involving many thousands of jobs has been created by the "Refugee Resettlement Program," and all at tax-payer expense.
#2 14 hrs ago
As long as we keep draining the democrats money supply.Its pretty sad that the big corporations get rewarded for hiring foreign workers for a lower wage over US workers.The United States should sue the corporations for discrimination.Of course Trump can withdraw the H-2 visa.
#3 13 hrs ago
Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said in an interview that he believes the state may have an uphill climb because the Supreme Court has ruled in the past that the Constitution does not protect non-citizens.
#5 13 hrs ago
USA Today.
Let's not forget, too, that party bosses of the violent Democrat party have been looting the Social Security "trust" fund to provide "benefits" to illegal and legal "immigrants". The more this looting continues, the sooner the day will arrive when Social Security becomes insolvent. Us little American kids don't even have a chance.
Ronald
Since: Mar 09
10,929
The Left Coast
#6 7 hrs ago
It would be a shame to see the Catholic church lose all that federal tax money they use for salaries and 'administrative costs'.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,188
Paris
#7 7 hrs ago
So is the Catholic Church the new government church that isn't supposed to be.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,188
Paris
#8 7 hrs ago
Are they a church, or are they a country.
#10 5 hrs ago
Personally, I'd get used to refuge ban being permanent. Eventually, we can restore the normal means of getting a VISA but I'd just rather see this war put to an end. Is it that hard to work out an arrangement with Russia? Is everyone too scared to confront the people who fund ISIS?
#11 5 hrs ago
We can also thank the corporations for liquidating their retirement plans and forcing those in them to take an early retirement. Now we depend on 401k plans that even Trump has no intention on regulating, thus every dime goes to foreign acquisitions while working people lose their jobs and have to spend that money at an even higher tax rate while the well-off cash in.
Face it. Both parties are beyond scum of the earth.
