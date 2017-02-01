Putin visit to Hungary reveals regional divide over Russia - Wed, 01 Feb 2017 PST
A visit by President Vladimir Putin to Hungary this week reveals the vastly different reactions to Putin's Russia in countries formerly under Moscow's yoke, and highlights the very different challenges those countries will face in working with the new U.S. administration. On one end of the spectrum is Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is treating Putin's visit Thursday as a major event, and where a refurbished memorial to Soviet soldiers who died in World War II was unveiled ahead of his visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Panks
|1,489,123
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|DP Cassie
|5,067
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|tuffet
|236,328
|3 states: Democratic attorneys general challeng...
|4 min
|gwww
|107
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|Pete
|63,061
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|13 min
|Quirky
|411,127
|U.S. coal miners applaud Republican axing of st...
|52 min
|inbred Genius
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC