President Trump shares false news story on his Facebook page
REUTERS/Carlos Barria The president shared a story on his Facebook page on Thursday contending that Kuwait issued a travel ban akin to his own. It has 250,000 likes and over 68,000 shares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|USAsince1680
|1,490,420
|GOP lawmakers face backlash in home districts o...
|3 min
|Ms Sassy
|12
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Duh
|236,861
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 min
|southern at heart
|5,318
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|53 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|411,605
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|2 hr
|spocko
|363
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|4 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|299
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC