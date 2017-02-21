Pence: World will know U.S. with Israel
Vice President Mike Pence assured the Republican Jewish Coalition that he and President Donald Trump will work tirelessly on foreign and domestic concerns important to the group, such as enacting business-friendly policies at home and supporting Israel abroad. "If the world knows nothing else, the world will know this: America stands with Israel," Pence told the group Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|413,072
|Yes, Mass Deportations Are Coming. And We Know ...
|4 min
|USA
|67
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 min
|chazmo
|36,511
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Coffee Party
|237,682
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,497,854
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|8 min
|RoxLo
|485
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|37 min
|jonjedi
|6,032
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC