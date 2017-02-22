Oregon joins suit against President T...

Oregon joins suit against President Trumpa s travel ban

14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Oregon asked a federal court late Wednesday to join a lawsuit filed by Washington state against an immigration ban imposed by President Donald Trump. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in the motion that Oregon also needs protection from the ban on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, which she said would harm Oregon's businesses, residents, universities, health care and economy.

