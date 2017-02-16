Obamacare is more popular than ever, ...

Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Democrats get around to hitting GOP on it

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Democrats are calling for an investigation into President Donald Trump's relationship with Russia, including when Trump learned that his ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian diplomat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 min Into The Night 35,922
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Guest 1,495,480
News Parents of transgender students appeal to Trump... 29 min SirPrize 9
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 32 min District 1 237,055
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 52 min --Rickster-- 412,234
News Federal agents take Mexican 'dreamer' immigrant... 1 hr tomin cali 10
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 hr Dems need azz ban... 5,562
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC