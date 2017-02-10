Obama hires agency for speaking gigs,...

Obama hires agency for speaking gigs, lawyers for book deals

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama announced Friday they have picked the prestigious agency that represents Bill Clinton, Mia Farrow and others to handle their post-White House speaking gigs. The Harry Walker Agency will represent both Obamas for speaking appearances, said Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for the former president.

