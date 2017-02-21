Nevada plans July pot sales despite w...

Nevada plans July pot sales despite warning of US crackdown

Nevada still plans to launch recreational marijuana sales in July despite warnings this week of a federal crackdown by the administration of President Donald Trump, state officials said Friday. Marijuana possession and sales are illegal under federal law, but Nevada voters decided in November to allow people age 21 or older to use pot recreationally - becoming one of eight states to do so.

