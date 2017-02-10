Netanyahu pledges to promote 'respons...

Netanyahu pledges to promote 'responsible policies' at Trump meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office on March 29, 2015 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank. Netanyahu leaves for Washington on Monday and will see Trump at the White House on Wednesday for their first meeting since the Republican's inauguration last month, with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and policy toward Iran on the agenda.

