12 hrs ago

Silva, who was brought into the United States as a young child, will provide the ... LAS VEGAS - An activist who will deliver a Democratic response in Spanish to President Donald Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday plans to address his administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants and the need for affordable health care. The remarks from Astrid Silva, a so-called Dreamer who was brought into the country illegally as a child, will come as Trump's efforts have spread anxiety among immigrants and led many to fear arrest.

