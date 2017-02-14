Michael Flynn resigns amid uproar ove...

Michael Flynn resigns amid uproar over Russia ties

14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn abruptly resigned Monday evening, amid an uproar over conversations with a Russian ambassador to the US and his broader dealings with Russia. The news comes after an earlier report that Flynn could be susceptible to Russian blackmail, according to an assessment from the Department of Justice that was compiled late last month.

