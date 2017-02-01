Little Trump China has fallen in love with

A BRIEF video clip of Donald Trump's granddaughter singing in Chinese is circulating to strong approval on the internet in China, even while some criticised the US president's failure to send greetings for the Lunar New Year. The clip posted by Trump's daughter Ivanka shows five-year-old Arabella Kushner singing best wishes for the holiday while playing with a traditional Chinese puppet.

