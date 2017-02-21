LePage asks Trump 'to make Maine woods great again'
In this Aug. 4, 2015, file photo, the Wassataquoik Stream flows through Township 3, Range 8, Maine, on land owned by environmentalist Roxanne Quimby, the founder of Burts Bees. Maine Gov. Paul LePage has asked Republican President Donald Trump to undo Democratic former President Barack Obama's designation of a national monument and give back the land that was donated for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Copout
|1,497,478
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|21 min
|Sharrp Shooter
|412,870
|Yes, Mass Deportations Are Coming. And We Know ...
|21 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|33 min
|JRB
|237,707
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|419
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|chazmo
|36,394
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Sandra
|5,945
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC