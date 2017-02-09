Lawmakers aim to make Obama's birthday a holiday in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – Democratic lawmakers from Chicago have proposed legislation to make former President Barack Obama's birthday a state holiday. The two bills in the House, proposed by Democratic Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Jacques deep in snow
|237,732
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,492,046
|Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser...
|10 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|10 min
|taletha
|412,114
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|southern at heart
|5,517
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Enter
|6,437
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,179
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC