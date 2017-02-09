Last Cuban Doctors Make It To Florida Before Deadline
Yoandri Pavot applied just in time for a visa under a recently scrapped U.S. policy that had long welcomed doctors from Cuba who defected while on assignment in third countries. The Cuban doctors made it to South Florida with just hours to spare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|4 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|412,077
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|24 min
|tuffet
|237,606
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|27 min
|Hypocrite Watch
|5,493
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|36 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|63,174
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Gay Ghost
|1,491,727
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|2 hr
|davy
|9
|Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser...
|6 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC