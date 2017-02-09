Last Cuban Doctors Make It To Florida...

Last Cuban Doctors Make It To Florida Before Deadline

Yoandri Pavot applied just in time for a visa under a recently scrapped U.S. policy that had long welcomed doctors from Cuba who defected while on assignment in third countries. The Cuban doctors made it to South Florida with just hours to spare.

