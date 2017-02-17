Known for political temperance, Iowa moves sharply right
After decades as the crossroads of prairie populists and checkbook conservatives, Iowa has suddenly become solidly Republican like many of its Midwestern neighbors. It was one of four states - along with Kentucky, Missouri and New Hampshire - that flipped to complete GOP control in the November election, but Iowa's rush of new legislation has been the most intense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFB-TV Baton Rouge.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|True Judgment
|5,851
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 min
|WHAT
|36,100
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Dudley
|1,496,790
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|19 min
|RushFan666
|168
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|20 min
|District 1
|237,279
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|duck femocrats
|188
|Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|26
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC